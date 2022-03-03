January 6th Committee says Trump engaged in “criminal conspiracy”

Reuters

Biden Supreme Court pick Jackson to get March hearing U.S. Senate committee hearings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hearings on federal appellate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee, who would become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will begin on March 21, a first step before she can be voted on by the full chamber. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin revealed the timeline hours after Jackson arrived on Capitol Hill to visit Senate leaders of both parties, as lawmakers mulled her candidacy for the lifetime post. Hearings will run until March 24 and include testimony from the American Bar Association and other outside witnesses, Durbin’s statement said, as well as a standard closed session where the committee will discuss any matters relating to Jackson’s FBI background check.