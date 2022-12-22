January 6th Committee Releases Final Report – The Hamden Journal

Days after the January 6 Committee recommended four staggering criminal charges against former president Donald Trump, the panel this evening released its final report.

“Our country has come too far to allow a defeated president to turn himself into a successful tyrant by upending our democratic institutions, fomenting violence, and, as I saw it, opening the door to those in our country whose hatred and bigotry threaten equality and justice for all Americans,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote in his opening statement.

The 845-page document is here.

The release comes after the committee began to release transcripts of committee interviews, including those with Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows, who detailed the pressure she was put under by Trump loyalists not to recall key details of the events leading up to January 6th.

More to come.