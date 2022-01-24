January 6 committee member reacts to Newt Gingrich jail comment: ‘Really unconscionable’

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA), who sits on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, appeared on CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown Sunday where she responded to comments former Republican congressman Newt Gingrich made on Fox News earlier in the day.

On Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo, Gingrich said of the investigation, “I think when we have a Republican congress, this is all gonna come crashing down, and the wolves are gonna find out that they’re now sheep, and they’re the ones who will, in fact, I think, face a real risk of jail.”

Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both Republicans sitting on the committee, responded on Twitter.

Luria echoed Cheney’s sentiment, and added, “It’s really unconscionable that, you know, I think, that the politicization has sunk to this level that a former Speaker of the House could be threatening current members of congress for carrying out their duty and performing under the law. That there would be some threat of jail, I mean, that’s just not something that happens in the United States, and that is why the work we’re doing is absolutely so important on the committee, is to make sure that we uphold the foundations of our democracy.”

