Janet Yellen Inadvertently Reveals Content of Biden's Crypto Order

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday praised President Joe Biden’s “historic” executive order on cryptocurrency.

Among other things, Biden’s order directs Treasury and other departments to come up with policy recommendations “to address the implications of the growing digital asset sector and changes in financial markets for consumers, investors, businesses, and equitable economic growth.”

‘Responsible Innovation’

“President Biden’s historic executive order calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy,” Yellen said in a statement. “This approach will support responsible innovation that could result in substantial benefits for the nation, consumers, and businesses.”

