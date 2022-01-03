Janet Jackson Documentary Trailer Addresses Super Bowl Scandal, Michael Jackson Allegations

Janet Jackson Doc

Janet Jackson is finally sharing her story.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old dropped the first full trailer for her upcoming documentary, JANET, which will air over two nights beginning Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E, commemorating the 40th anniversary celebration of her debut album.

“You’ve been very private about your personal life up until now. Why did you want to do this documentary?” Janet is asked in the clip before responding, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

The teaser also includes interview snippets from Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul and more speaking about Janet’s iconic music career.

“She’s a legend,” Ciara says.

“The greatest showwoman,” Samuel L. Jackson adds, before Janelle Monáe calls her “a lot of the image that is out today.”

Footage from throughout Janet’s life and career is then shown, as her 1986 hit “Control” plays in the background. The five-time Grammy winner details the emotional struggles she faced during her rise to fame, calling it “a side that no one’s ever seen.”

Included in the trailer is archival footage of the star’s brother Michael Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50, with Janet describing him and brother Randy, 60, as the members of her family she was closest to.

“There’s a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name,” Janet says. “Guilty by association. I guess that’s what they call it, right?”

“They build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” she continues as the trailer then reveals photos from her controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Justin Timberlake, including a newspaper headline reading, “Jackson Banned From Grammys after Super Bowl Stunt.”

The documentary — which the trailer says is more than “five years in the making,” featuring “never before seen footage” — was announced in March 2020 and was filmed around the time of the death of her father, Joe Jackson, in June 2018.

It will also cover her return to the stage following a break from music, the death of her brother Michael, and becoming a mom later in life.

The first part of JANET will premiere Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime and A&E.