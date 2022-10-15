Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Terence Lundy: ‘I Said Yes!’

Jane Wiedlin/Twitter Jane Wiedlin and Terence Lundy

Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s is “Head Over Heels” for her new fiancé!

The new wave band’s co-founder, rhythm guitarist and vocalist announced her engagement to boyfriend Terence Lundy, founder and CEO of the addiction recovery company Pobal, via social media on Thursday.

“She said yes! And by that I mean, I said yes! #Engaged #Happy,” wrote the musician, 64, on Twitter alongside two photos: one of the couple and one of Wiedlin sporting her engagement ring, which appears to feature a square center diamond with several smaller surrounding stones, with a champagne glass nearby.

Wiedlin also shared the photo of herself sitting alongside Lundy and smiling, seemingly at a restaurant, to Instagram alongside the caption, “Me and my FIANCÉ @my_brain_on_paint 🤪👵🏻👴🏻”

It’s unclear how long Wiedlin and Lundy have been together, though the pair was seemingly first publicly spotted at the opening night party for Head Over Heels, the Go-Go’s jukebox Broadway musical, in 2018.

They’ve frequently appeared on each other’s Instagram pages, both in photos and comments sections. According to Wiedlin’s profile, the couple took a trip to Hawaii earlier this year.

Lundy’s LinkedIn page states that he founded Pobal in December 2020, and its website details the company as an “online recovery program” offering programs of courses to help individuals trying to cease addictions.

“Personal growth and healing is at the core of our recovery programs,” reads a quote from Lundy on the Pobal website. “I’m proud to be a part of helping others on their journey with the release of our new treatment tools and support designed to get mindfully fit.”

Throughout her decades-long career, Wiedlin has been romantically linked to The Bags and The Gun Club musician Terry Graham, the Specials rocker Terry Hall (who co-wrote “Our Lips Are Sealed”), Go-Go’s bandmate Gina Schock (according to the band’s 2020 documentary) and Sparks vocalist Russell Mael.