‘Jane The Virgin’ Set For South African Remake – The Hamden Journal

Jane the Virgin will become a proud young Zulu woman in a South African remake of the romantic comedy-drama format.

The format’s rights holder, Propagate International, has licensed the rights to Alta Global Media to develop a South African version of the series, which will be shit in the local language and run to 12 episodes.

The adaptation will be targeted at Sub-Saharan African territories. It’ll be based on The CW’s version of Jane the Virgin, which ran for five seasons on the network after Ben Silverman, who is now Propoagate’s Chairman and Co-CEO, acquired rights to the format from Venezuelan network RCTV International.

The U.S. show had veered from the format of the original Venezuelan telenovela Juana La Virgen, created by Perla Farías Lombardini.

South African director Mandlakayise Dube, known for most recently helming Netflix film Silverton Siege, is on board to direct the pilot. Writer/producer Jafta Mamabolo from Johnanesberg is writing.

The South African adaptation will follow a proud 22-year-old Zulu virgin who becomes accidentally inseminated by her gynaecologist and has to grapple with the unexpected pregnancy and love triangle she suddenly finds herself in. Steven Adams and Theo Dumont are producing on behalf of Alta Global Media.

The remake is the latest for the format, which Propagate International has licensed into China, South Korea, India, Egypt, Greece, Israel and Turkey. A new option has also been struck in Serbia.

“We are very pleased to partner with Alta Global Media to bring Jane the Virgin to South Africa,” said Dan Thunell, Co-Head of Propagate International. “Alta is assembling a top-tier local team and we look forward to kicking off production in the near future. Jane the Virgin has resonated with viewers around the world because it tackles relatable, universal themes and we are confident the series will succeed in South Africa.”

Along with producing, Alta Global Media represents several emerging African talents, including Dube, who has a deal with Netflix; Silverton Siege screenwriter Sabelo “Subz” Mgidi; South African actor/writer/producer Jafta Mamabolo, Wanda Banda (The Woman King), Enyinna Nwigwe (The Wedding Party 2); Omar Abdi (The Grave Diggers Wife) and Adaku Ononogbo (Ms. Marvel).

Alta Global Media Founding Partner Steven Adams said: “This format has such a strong proven global resonance and we are thrilled for the opportunity to work with Propagate and our talented clients Mandla Dube and Jafta Mamabolo on adapting Jane the Virgin for South Africa.”