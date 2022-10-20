Jane Fonda Says She Will Return To D.C. For Climate Protest – The Hamden Journal

Jane Fonda said that she is returning to Washington, D.C. in December for a return of Fire Drill Fridays, the protests she and other activists staged to call attention to the climate crisis.

Fonda wrote on Twitter, “BIG news! On Fri 12/2, I’ll be back in DC with @FireDrillFriday & @GreenpeaceUSA for our first in-person rally in 3 years! Join us to sound the alarm on the climate emergency.”

Fonda was arrested five times during protests in Washington, D.C. in 2019 and early 2020, including one night that she spent in jail. She often brought guests, including co-stars like Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen, to take part. The protests continued in Los Angeles and in other cities and in online presentations.

Fonda, 84, announced in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was going through six months of chemo treatment. She wrote in a post that she was “handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

The Fonda-led demonstrations typically led to arrests of activists as they blocked streets or occupied a Senate office building, but the protests were non-violent. The last Fire Drill Fridays protest took place on Jan. 10, 2020, when Fonda was joined by Sheen and Joaquin Phoenix.