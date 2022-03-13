Jane Campion Wins Top DGA Award for ‘The Power of the Dog’

Jane Campion made history at the DGA Awards on Saturday, becoming the second consecutive woman to win the kudo for theatrical feature film director — and only the third in its history. Campion won for Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog.” (Campion had already become just the second woman ever to receive a second nod from the Directors Guild, following “The Piano” in 1993).

The win gives Campion even more of an edge in the Oscar race as this year’s film awards season heads into the homestretch. Campion won over Kenneth Branagh for “Belfast” (Focus Features), Paul Thomas Anderson for “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios) and Denis Villeneuve for “Dune” (Warner Bros).

“I care about women having voices, and I’m so excited about the next generation of filmmakers,” Campion said. Campion was presented the award by Chloé Zhao, who won the category last year for “Nomadland.”

The Directors Guild of America’s 74th annual DGA Awards returned to an in-person event on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, with Judd Apatow on tap as host. (Apatow asked to black out his monologue in the press room, so that it wouldn’t be covered by media.) The ceremony, which went virtual in 2021, and is part of a busy weekend on the kudos gauntlet that also includes the BAFTA, Annie Awards and Critics Choice events.

Maggie Gyllenhaal won the DGA Award for first-time feature (making it her first-ever DGA nomination), for the Netflix feature “The Lost Daughter.” “I really am moved, ultimately I got brave enough to say what I wanted,” she said.

Gyllenhaal noted the awkward situation where she’s not a member of the DGA, since she has only helmed one film. “But I want to be!” she said. Gyllenhaal added that she knows applicants need two sponsors in order to join — one of whom, she asked, on the spot from the stage, Steven Spielberg. The other will be her father, director Stephen Gyllenhaal, who was in attendance on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in TV, it was already a foregone conclusion that “Succession” will win drama — because it’s the only nominee this year, via five episodes of the HBO series’ third season. The only question going into Saturday night was which episode would be victorious. It ended up being Mark Mylod, for the episode “All the Bells Say.” This was the second DGA Award nomination for Mylod, who was nominated in this category in 2020 for “Succession.”

On the comedy side, Emmy winner Lucia Aniello picked up another honor for “Hacks,” this time the DGA Award for the episode “There Is No Line.” Aniello and “Hacks” beat out “Ted Lasso,” which led with three of the five DGA Awards nominations in the category, along with an episode “The White Lotus” (which somehow landed in the comedy field there). This was Aniello’s first DGA Award nomination.

In the limited series race, Barry Jenkins continued the recent streak of wins for his Amazon Prime Video series “The Underground Railroad.” Jenkins won opposite two episodes of Hulu’s “Dopesick” and episodes of “Mare of Easttown” and “Station Eleven.” This was Jenkins’s second DGA Award nomination, following a feature nod for “Moonlight” in 2016.

“Saturday Night Live” veteran Don Roy King (who retired at the end of December from the show after 16 years) continued his streak in the variety/talk/news/sports—regularly scheduled series category, winning this year for the episode with host Keegan-Michael Key and musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

King said he was proud of his tenure on the show, which he said “held people accountable and did some healing for the people of the country. I was so proud of that work.” This was King’s 16th DGA Award nomination having previously won the DGA Award in this category for SNL episodes in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2013. King also won the DGA Award for variety/talk/news/sports – specials for “SNL 40th Anniversary Special” in 2015.

Showtime’s “Attica” won documentary, for helmer Stanley Nelson. This was Nelson’s first DGA Award nomination.

The night kicked off with a win in children’s programming for Smriti Mundhra, who won for her work on HBO Max’s “Through Our Eyes,” “Shelter.” This was Mundhra’s first DGA Award nomination. In reality programs, Adam Vetri won for Discovery’s “Getaway Driver,” “Electric Shock.” This was Vetri’s third DGA Award nomination, and won the DGA Award for reality in 2015 for “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge,” “Gods of War.”

In the variety/talk/news/sports – specials field, Paul Dugdale won for CBS’ “Adele: One Night Only.” It was his first DGA Award nomination.

Spike Lee received the lifetime achievement award at the ceremony, and gave an epic 23-minute speech about his journey to filmaking; also, Joseph P. Reidy received the Frank Capra Achievement Award and Gerry Hood was given the Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award. Here are this year’s DGA Awards winners, updated live:

FILM

Outstanding Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film

WINNER: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

(Netflix)

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

(Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Anderson’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Sue McNamara

• First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

• Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares

• Second Second Assistant Directors: Kasia Trojak, Bob Riley, David Marnell

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

(Netflix)

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

(20th Century Studios)

Spielberg’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Carla Raij, Daniel Lupi

• First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

• Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

• Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert T. Striem

• Second Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

• Additional Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

• Location Managers: Robert T. Striem, Katherine Delaney

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Managers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., James Grant

• First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras

• Second Assistant Director: Tom Rye

Outstanding Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

WINNER: Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

(Netflix)

Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

(Netflix)

Tatiana Huezo, “Prayers for the Stolen”

(Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

(Netflix)

Miranda’s Directorial Team:

• Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer

• First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

• Second Assistant Directors: Josh A. Muzaffer, Luca Waldman

• Second Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Morphet, Lincoln Major

• Additional Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

• Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

(Neon)

Emma Seligman, “Shiva Baby”

(Utopia)

TELEVISION

Dramatic TV Series

WINNER: MARK MYLOD

Succession, “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Directors: Michelle Flevotomas, Nicholas Notte

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

KEVIN BRAY

Succession, “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: John Silvestri

Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ANDRIJ PAREKH

Succession, “What It Takes” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

ROBERT PULCINI & SHARI SPRINGER BERMAN

Succession, “Lion in the Meadow” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario

Additional Second Assistant Director: Nicole Payson

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

LORENE SCAFARIA

Succession, “Too Much Birthday” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: John Silvestri

Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson

Additional Second Assistant Director: Matt O’Shea

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: LESLI LINKA GLATTER, Homeland, “Prisoners of War” — Showtime)

Comedy TV Series

WINNER: LUCIA ANIELLO

Hacks, “There Is No Line” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Melanie J. Elin, David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares

Second Second Assistant Director: Heidi Hinzman

Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

MJ DELANEY

Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV Plus)

ERICA DUNTON

Ted Lasso, “Rainbow” (Apple TV Plus)

SAM JONES

Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours” (Apple TV Plus)

MIKE WHITE

The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine

First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson

Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry

Second Second Assistant Director: Dais Kasagawa

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: SUSANNA FOGEL, The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency” — HBO Max)

Movies for Television and Limited Series

WINNER: BARRY JENKINS

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richleigh Heagh

First Assistant Director: Liz Tan

Second Assistant Director: Elaine Wood

Second Second Assistant Director: Wayne Witherspoon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, AJ Bruno

BARRY LEVINSON

Dopesick, “First Bottle” (Hulu)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer

First Assistant Director: Karen Kane

Second Assistant Director: Chelsea Ryan Petrucci

Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner

HIRO MURAI

Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, David Nicksay

First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson

Location Manager: Stefan Nikolov

DANNY STRONG

Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer

First Assistant Director: Donald Murphy

Second Assistant Director: Peter Dress

Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner

CRAIG ZOBEL

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt

First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell

Second Assistant Director: Jackson Rowe

Second Second Assistant Directors: Blair Howley, Findlay Zotter

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Findlay Zotter, Laura Hoyt

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: SCOTT FRANK, “The Queen’s Gambit” — Netflix)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Series

WINNER: DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo” (NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Episode 1105” (CBS)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “Episode 26112” (Comedy Central)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Kira Klang Hopf

Stage Manager: Bennymar Almonte

PAUL PENNOLINO & CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Episode 830 – Season Finale” (HBO)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: DON ROY KING, Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” — NBC)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials

WINNER: PAUL DUGDALE

Adele: One Night Only (CBS)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Hayley Collett

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Erica Christensen, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis

IAN BERGER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Into the Magaverse” (Comedy Central)

BO BURNHAM

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

STAN LATHAN

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sara Niimi Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

GLENN P. WEISS

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner, Lisa R. Anderson, Lori Margules

Stage Managers: John Esposito, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Tammy Raab, Karen Tasch Weiss

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER:THOMAS SCHLAMME: A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote — HBO Max)

Reality Programs

WINNER: ADAM VETRI

Getaway Driver, “Electric Shock” (Discovery Channel)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: John Esposito

Second Assistant Director: Eric Pai

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Full Bloom, “Final Floral Face Off” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin

Stage Managers: Myeisha Abram, Kristianna LaRoda, Rachel Shimko

PATRICK MCMANUS

American Ninja Warrior, “1304: Qualifiers 4” (NBC)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: David Massey

Stage Managers: Jeff Simms, T.J. Ganser, Wolfgang Delgado

RAMY ROMANY

Making the Cut, “Brand Statement” (Amazon Prime Video)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Brady Hess

BEN SIMMS

Running Wild with Bear Grylls, “Gina Carano In The Dolomites” (National Geographic Channel)

Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Jeff Simms

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: JOSEPH GUIDRY, Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal” — HBO Max)

Children’s Programs

WINNER: SMRITI MUNDHRA

Through Our Eyes, “Shelter” (HBO Max)

JAMES BOBIN

The Mysterious Benedict Society, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney Plus)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Grace Gilroy

MICHAEL LEMBECK

The J Team (Paramount Plus)

PHILL LEWIS

Head of the Class, “Three More Years” (HBO Max)

Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Susan M. Crank

First Assistant Director: Rebecca Baughman

Second Assistant Director: Oliver Garrett

Associate Director: Tim Clark

JEFF WADLOW

Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: AMY SCHATZ, We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest — HBO)

Commercials

WINNER: BRADFORD YOUNG (Serial Pictures x Somesuch)

Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics – 4Creative

First Assistant Director: Jez Oakley

STEVE AYSON (MJZ)

Anthem, Mattress Firm – Droga5

Unit Production Manager: Adriana Cebada-Mora

First Assistant Director: George Nessis

Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, Brent Martin

Award Speech, Miller Lite – DDB Chicago

Networking, Miller Lite – DDB Chicago

KATHRYN BIGELOW (SMUGGLER)

Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 – Media Arts Lab

First Assistant Directors: Allison Kunzman, Arle Bordas

Second Assistant Director: Abbey Hansen

Second Second Assistant Director: Cody Maher

IAN PONS JEWELL (RESET)

ECG, Apple Watch – Apple

Sleep, Apple Watch – Apple

Time, Squarespace – Squarespace

Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart – Goodby Silverstein

HENRY-ALEX RUBIN (SMUGGLER)

Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise – BBDO – New York

First Assistant Director: Anthony Dimino

Second Assistant Director: David Ebel

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: MELINA MATSOUKAS (Prettybird), You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre — Translation)

Documentary Feature Films

WINNER: STANLEY NELSON

Attica (Showtime)

JESSICA KINGDON

Ascension (Paramount Plus)

RAOUL PECK

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Mathias Honoré

AHMIR “QUESTLOVE” THOMPSON

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu)

ELIZABETH CHAI VASARHELYI & JIMMY CHIN

The Rescue (National Geographic)

Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin

(LAST YEAR’S WINNERS: Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw, “The Truffle Hunters” — Sony Pictures Classics)

