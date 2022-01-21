Jane Campion Set For Art Directors Guild’s Cinematic Imagery Award – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Campion will have some new hardware on her mantel come March. The Power of the Dog writer-director and Oscar-winning The Piano scribe is set to receive the Art Directors Guild’s 2022 Cinematic Imagery Award.

She will be honored at the 26th annual ADG Awards on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Nominations will be announced January 24.

“Long a filmmaker’s filmmaker, Jane Campion’s exacting use of design and style to fully realize her storytelling have made a significant contribution to the visual language of film, while authoring and fostering the genesis of environments that extend the audience experience far beyond the page“We are thrilled to fete acclaimed director Jane Campion among our celebrated filmmakers this year,” said ADG President Nelson Coates, who made today’s announcement with ADG Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover. “Her ability to tell stories and capture moments that marry the interior voice with the expansive visual voice of carefully crafted frames has led to the creation of numerous impactful images that will continue to influence narrative story tellers and touch the hearts and minds of viewers for years to come.”

The ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and television industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the viewer’s experience. The guild noted that her productions consistently reflect the highest quality of production design.

The New Zealand-born Campion helmed and penned the screenplay for The Power of the Dog, a Best Picture Oscar front-runner starring Benedict Cumberbatch as wealthy Montana rancher Phil Burbank. He runs a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons), whose decision to marry Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and raise her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) causes turmoil between the brothers as Phil torments the mother and son. The pic is an AFI Awards winner and is nominated for a slew of awards this season.

Campion broke out with the 1993 feature The Piano, becoming the first female director to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes and one of only seven women ever to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar. The film also received dozens of international awards along with nine Academy Award nominations and three wins including for Best Original Screenplay.

She has been nominated for the Palme d’Or two other times — for Sweetie in 1989 and Bright Star in 2009. Campion’s films also include The Portrait of a Lady (1996), Holy Smoke (1999) and In the Cut (2003). She earned three Emmy noms for writing, directing and producing the 2013 series Top of the Lake,

Most recently, Campion was awarded the Venice International Film Festival’s Silver Lion for directing The Power of the Dog.

Recipients of the ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award have included Ryan Murphy, Chuck Lorre, Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, John Lasseter, George Lucas and Clint Eastwood.