Janai Norman Named New Co-Anchor For ‘GMA’ On Saturday And Sunday – The Hamden Journal

ABC News has named Janai Norman as the new co-anchor for Good Morning America on Saturday and Sunday.

ABC/Danny Weiss



Good morning ABC News

She puts her heart into her work and makes it a priority to cover the most important underreported issues of our time, including the maternal mortality crisis facing Black women and the stigma of mental health.



Janai started at ABC News as an intern at News One in 2011. She returned in 2016 to cover politics as a multi-platform reporter in the DC bureau before becoming overnight anchor for World News Now and America This Morning. Most recently, Janai has hosted Pop News over the weekend, joining the team when the second hour launched on Saturdays in October 2019.

As a correspondent, she was on the scene covering the manhunt for the Brooklyn subway shooter earlier this year, was on the ground in South Carolina covering the Senate race for the network’s 2020 election night coverage, and has covered the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests after the death of George Floyd.

Prior to ABC News, Janai worked her way across the country in Columbia, Missouri, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Orlando, Florida as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. During this time, she reported on the Pulse nightclub shooting and the Moore, Oklahoma tornado.

GMA Saturday is #1, and GMA Sunday continues to deliver. I’m confident that Whit, Eva and Janai and the rest of the weekend team under the excellent leadership of Simone Swink and Shaun Francis will continue to thrive and drive the GMA brand to even greater heights.

Please join me in congratulating Janai on this new role.

#oneabcnews

Kim