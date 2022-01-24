Jana Morrison Signs With APA – The Hamden Journal

APA has signed Jana Morrison, the Canadian actress who stars in the new Syfy comedy series, Astrid and Lilly Save the World, in a competitive situation.

The series created by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone premieres on USA and Syfy channels on January 26th. Its 10-episode first season follows Astrid (Samantha Aucoin) and Lilly (Morrison), two high school best friends who embark on a rather strange adventure when they accidentally open a portal to a quirky monster dimension, whereupon chaos quickly ensues.

Morrison has previously appeared in series including Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) and Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark), as well as the Hallmark movie Master of the Heart. The Winnipeg native, who studied at The Canadian College of Performing Arts, was awarded the Greater Victoria Regional Arts Awards’ Pro-Art Early Career Artist Award in 2020.

She continues to be represented by Danielle Bilodeau at CUE Management.