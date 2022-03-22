Jana Kramer stuns in an ombré bikini

Jana Kramer is still basking in her spring break mindset.

The One Tree Hill alum has been taking to Instagram to share photos from her trip to Cancún, Mexico with her two kids and her new boyfriend, Ian Schinelli. And although she’s expressed the difficulty in taking a family trip since her split from husband Mike Caussin last year, Kramer remains focused on the positive.

In her latest post, the 38-year-old is seen soaking in the sun while posing in the pool in an ombré purple and blue bikini. Alongside the big smile on her face, Kramer shared an encouraging message about self-love in her caption.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. You deserve the light,” she wrote. “Love yourself because you deserve it.

The photo joins a host of other spring break memories on her page, including a sweet photo of her running alongside her children Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3. Another shows off a series of photos of Kramer and Schinelli in what she calls an “appreciation post” for her new love.

“He knew I had lots of emotions going into this week and instead of making me feel bad or crazy for them, he listened and was there,” Kramer wrote. “What I’ve learned so far …It’s not about perfection. It’s about growing, learning and loving.”

Kramer’s messages have resonated with many of her Instagram followers, who commented on her latest post to thank her for “inspiring other women” with her platform.

“I needed that reminder,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Love this!!! Keep reminding myself of the light.”

