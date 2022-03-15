Jana Kramer on why spring break with her family is sad

Jane Kramer is reflecting on the new status quo of her family.

The One Tree Hill alum, who split from husband Mike Caussin last year amid allegations of infidelity, shared photos to Instagram from her recent trip to Cancun with her children Jolie, 6, and Jace, 3, as well as her new boyfriend Ian Schinelli.

Jana Kramer opened up about her complicated feelings around spending her spring break vacation with her kids in the wake of her divorce from Mike Caussin. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In the caption, she wrote, “Our first official spring break. Grateful for the time and blessed to be able to have these adventures with them. I talked on the podcast about my sadness around this week and though yes a few tears were shed on the episode and admittedly during these few days….It’s still new. There are still firsts and sadness that can come along with certain things and this one hit me pretty hard.”

She shared that the “feeling of ‘loss’ of a ‘family’ can come and go,” and that she’s trying to give herself “grace” and “see the beauty in the new.”

“The greatest gift you can give your children is letting go of what never was, thankful for what is, and hopeful for the true love to shine for them to see and mirror for themselves,” she continued.

Kramer first shared her thoughts on the subject on her iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down, which she previously shared with her ex, Caussin. On the March 13 episode, which was recorded before her spring break trip with guest Deepak Chopra, she explained, “I just had a moment. I’m about to go on a vacation, and a part of me is like, ‘I want my family to go on the vacation.’ Like my kids are coming with me, but I want my family to go on the vacation. When I left them, I started bawling in the car.”

She said that while she knows her family “needs to look different now,” it’s hard to accept that things have changed.

“I almost sent a text message to Mike saying, ‘This is really hard, I don’t want this, I wouldn’t have wanted it this way, I would have loved for us to go to the beach together,’” she admitted. “But that’s just not the reality. I had one of those moments where it was just hard.”

Story continues

The singer previously shared that she and Caussin are not yet on friendly terms, explaining in February episode of Whine Down, “We’re doing an OK job. I’ll just say this: I’m doing my part in what I can do to be a good co-parent, and … he has to deal with his own side of things. If he doesn’t want to be good at co-parenting, that’s his thing.”

Kramer, who recently removed Caussin from her legal name, also recently took to her Instagram Story where she shared it was “hard” not to have the same last name as her children, who have their dad’s last name.

“I did ask Jolie, ‘Hey, would you want to be Kramer-Caussin?’ And she was like, ‘No, Mommy, that’s too long,’’ she wrote. “And I was like, ‘OK.'”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.