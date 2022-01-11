Jana Kramer makes it Instagram official with new boyfriend Ian Schinelle

Jana Kramer is sharing her new man with the world — abs and all. (Photo: Sam Morris/Getty Images)

Mike who??

Less than a year after divorcing her cheating ex-husband Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is officially introducing her new boyfriend to the world.

On Tuesday, the country singer, 38, shared a series of photos alongside her new man, fitness trainer Ian Schinelli, with snippets of the duo embracing on a beach, a yacht and even in their kitchen, with Shinelli’s abs on full display.

“Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” she captioned the photos. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does.”

“Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way,” she continued. “To find someone who doesn’t look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way.”

A swarm of congratulatory messages appeared soon after Kramer’s reveal, including from Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger, who lovingly wrote, “Love this. Finally!”

Dancing With the Stars‘ Cheryl Burke added in the comments section,”This makes my heart so happy! You deserve all of the love and happiness in the world.”

“So happy for you!!” a fan chimed in with another adding, “There is NOTHING but LOVE for this post.”

Kramer sparked dating rumors last week after posting a TikTok video featuring her climbing on Schinelli. Then she spoke about it on this week’s episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

“I’m scared. It’s a scary thing,” she said of sharing more details about her dating life. “Dating is scary, it’s very scary. It’s a scary world out there. It’s scary, and I’m scared, I’ll say that.”

Last month, the One Tree Hill alum shared a photo on her Instagram in which she’s wearing a gray bathrobe with the letter “K” written in Sharpie over an embroidered “C”— replacing her ex-husband Caussin’s last name with her own. She eventually spoke about why she decided to legally change her last name, which she said “wasn’t an easy decision.”

In that same photo, fans noticed that the photographer was a shirtless mystery man, which is now assumed to be Schinelli. “I didn’t notice,” she said on her podcast. “I don’t look into reflections. I can’t take it down…you can’t take it down because then, it becomes something.”

Kramer and Caussin share kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. The couple split in 2016 amid Caussin’s infidelity. He sought treatment for sex addiction and they reconciled, but in April 2021 she announced again that she was splitting from Caussin after six years of marriage.

As for Schinelli, who has nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, Kramer has appeared in the comments section of his posts for several months now.

One such photo features Schinelli celebrating his birthday in the Florida Keys (above): “New experiences to share. New challenges to face. New people in my life. For the first time in more than a decade (or more) I actually celebrated my birthday,” he wrote alongside a series of topical images in which Kramer commented with emojis, “🙌🔥❤️.”

In another recent video, Schinelli is seen jumping into a pool in 12-degree weather, on which Kramer bluntly commented: “Savage.”