Jana Kramer Confirms Her 2 Children Are Safe After Nashville School Shooting, Asks for Prayers

“Their dad picked them up at school, and they’re good,” the country singer told PEOPLE on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet on Monday

Jana Kramer/instagram

Jana Kramer’s heart is in Nashville.

The Tennesse-based country singer, 39, reacted to Monday morning’s shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville while speaking to PEOPLE on the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

“People are like, ‘Who are you wearing?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care. I want to go hug my kids right now,” said Kramer, a mom to 4-year-old son Jace and 7-year-old daughter Jolie with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Jana Kramer/Instagram

While her children didn’t go to the Covenant School, the family has close ties to the area.

Three children and three adults were among the victims of Monday’s shooting. While Kramer told PEOPLE that she is not afraid to return to her home state after the tragic incident, she said, “a parent should never have to fear dropping their kid off at school and not knowing if they’re gonna pick them up.”

“It’s just not okay,” said Kramer. “I’m a big believer in prayer. I’m a big believer in all those things. We need Jesus, yes, but we need action too.”

While walking the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Allan Russell, the “Nicest Thing” singer also revealed that she has a connection to the elementary school. “I know a teacher that was there, and then we have some friends that have kids — but they’re safe — that went there,” she explained.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a Monday afternoon press conference the shooter was a former student at The Covenant School. It’s unclear when the student attended the school.

Aaron added there were no other gunshot victims, but a police officer was injured by broken glass.

Before attending the star-filled event, Kramer stressed through a post on her Instagram Story that she was “taking the first flight out tomorrow” alongside a photo of her two children.

“Just want to squeeze them asap,” she said.

