Jan 6th panel wants Jim Jordan’s conversations with Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked Rep. Jim Jordan, a top Trump ally, to meet with the panel to discuss his conversations he had with the former president on the day of the attack.

In a letter to Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and a member of the House Freedom Caucus, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) asked the Ohio Republican to voluntarily cooperate with the panel, arguing he could provide critical information to their probe.

“We understand that you had at least one and possibly multiple communications with President Trump on January 6th,” Thompson wrote. “We would like to discuss each such communication with you in detail.”

“Public reporting suggests that you may also have information about meetings with White House officials and the then-President in November and December 2020, and early-January 2021, about strategies for overturning the results of the 2020 election,” the chairman went on. “We would also like to ask you about any discussions involving the possibility of presidential pardons for individuals involved in any aspect of January 6th or the planning for January 6th.”

In a letter Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote that the committee believes that Rep. Jim Jordan had at least one conversation with President Donald Trump on January 6th. AP

Thompson also noted that Jordan — who was tapped by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to sit on the panel, only to be rejected along with Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — indicated that he would cooperate during a House Rules Committee hearing in October.

It is unclear whether Jordan will comply.

“When you were asked during a Rules Committee hearing on October 20, 2021, whether you would be willing to share with the Select Committee the information you have regarding January 6th and the events leading up to that day, you responded, ‘I’ve said all along, ‘I have nothing to hide.’ I’ve been straightforward all along,” Thompson said.

Rep. Jim Jordan had been tapped to sit on the Jan 6th panel but was rejected my Speaker Nancy Pelosi. AP

Jordan is the second GOP lawmaker the panel has requested to speak with, having called for Freedom Caucus Chairman-elect Scott Perry (R-Pa.) to provide information to the panel on his alleged involvement with the Trump administration’s push to install Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

The committee recently recommended Clark be held in contempt for his failure to comply with its subpoena — as acting attorney general. Perry declined the panel’s request. The panel said it is not ruling “ seeking such information using other tools,”

The House committee recently recommended that Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark be held in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena. AP

While the committee stopped short of subpoenaing the lawmakers, the House has voted to recommend former House member and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon be held in contempt of Congress for opting not to cooperate with the probe.