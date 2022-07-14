Jan. 6 Witness Trump Allegedly Tried to Call Is Revealed

Anna Moneymaker/Pool via Reuters

The witness whom former President Donald Trump allegedly tried to call following the House Jan. 6 hearing testimony of former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson has been revealed as a member of the White House support staff.

Trump’s attempts to contact the witness were revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a statement at the end of Tuesday’s hearing. The identity of the individual was not released, but Cheney said Trump tried to call the individual following the committee’s last hearing on June 28.

It is believed the individual was a witness who would be able to verify aspects of Hutchinson’s testimony. The witness didn’t answer the call and immediately passed it on to their lawyer, who then “supplied that information to the Department of Justice,” Cheney said.

According to CNN, the individual would not normally have come into contact with the former president and “was concerned about the contact.” Sources told CNN “the position of the witness Trump tried to call, but not the person’s name.”

At the time of the bombshell announcement on Tuesday, Cheney warned: “We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously.”

Representatives for the House select committee along with a Trump spokesperson have not commented on the matter.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), who is on the committee, said: “We take it very seriously when individuals reach out to potential witnesses for the Jan. 6 committee. We’re not going to let them be intimidated.” He said the White House staffer handled Trump’s attempted call “exactly how we would want them to handle it.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

