Jan. 6 rioter Robert Chapman, turned in by Bumble match, sentenced

He’ll have plenty of time to swipe right but will have to settle for a Zoom date.

A New York man was sentenced to three months of home detention Wednesday for storming the US capital after being busted last year when he bragged about the Jan. 6 insurrection to a woman he met on the dating app Bumble.

A federal judge slapped Robert Chapman, of Putnam County, NY, with 18 months of probation after the home detention, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Chapman must also pay more than $1,200 in fines and restitution.

The Bumble-ing bachelor bragged to a woman he matched with on the popular dating app that he entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 about a week after the breach, federal authorities outlined when they arrested him in April 2021.

“I did storm the Capitol,” Chapman boasted in a message to the match, adding he was interviewed by The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal.

“I made it all the way into the Statuary Hall!” he proudly wrote.

But his humblebrag did not go over well with his potential date.

Robert Chapman was turned in by his Bumble match. Baker, Dineen (USADC) Baker Dine

Chapman had also posted photos of himself inside the US Capitol during the breach. Baker, Dineen (USADC)

“We are not a match,” she replied tersely.

“I suppose not,” he wrote back, according to an affidavit by the FBI.

He also used Facebook to share some of his illegal adventures in DC.

Under the Facebook name Robert Erick, federal authorities said Chapman posted, “I’M F—– INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!” He also posted a photo on Facebook of him in front of a statue that is inside Statuary Hall, according to the feds.

Chapman was sentenced to three months of home detention. Baker, Dineen (USADC)

Chapman was originally arrested for knowingly entering any restricted building without lawful authority and violent entry on Capitol Grounds but eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of picketing in a Capitol building.