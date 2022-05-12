Jan. 6 riot committee subpoenas McCarthy, 4 House Republicans

The House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot issued subpoenas Thursday to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and four other GOP lawmakers who declined to appear before the panel voluntarily.

In a statement, committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said all four “have information relevant to our investigation into the attack on January 6th and the events leading up to it.” Thompson went on to urge his colleagues to “do their patriotic duty … and cooperate with our investigation.”

The other four members are Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama.

This is a developing story.