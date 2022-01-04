Members of the Jan. 6 select committee tasked with investigating the attack on the Capitol are calling for Fox News host Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with the panel, citing his communications with White House officials around the time of the siege.

The calls for the conservative media personality to cooperate follow the panel releasing texts sent to members of the administration during the riot and his interactions with Trump in the weeks leading up to the rally.

In one text, Hannity sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows requesting that Trump make a statement and “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”

In a letter sent to Hannity on Tuesday, Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) requested he act as a “fact witness,” asking for his “voluntary cooperation on a specific and narrow range of factual questions.” Thompson noted that they are not seeking any information related to his “broadcasts, or your political views or commentary.”

“The Select Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating thereto. The Select Committee now has information in its possession, as outlined in part below, indicating that you had advance knowledge regarding President Trump’s and his legal team’s planning for January 6th,” they wrote.

House select committee chairman Bennie Thompson insists Fox News host Sean Hannity won’t be investigated for his “political views or commentary.” EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

“It also appears that you were expressing concerns and providing advice to the President and certain White House staff regarding that planning. You also had relevant communications while the riot was underway, and in the days thereafter. These communications make you a fact witness in our investigation.”

The committee revealed last month that in addition to Hannity, Fox Hosts Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade also communicated with Meadows on Jan. 6.

The request comes the same week as the one year anniversary of the attack.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the panel may be interested in speaking with former Vice President Mike Pence but have not formally requested his testament.

“We have not formally asked. But if he offered, we’d gladly accept. Everything is under consideration,” Thompson told CNN.

Fox News did not immediately comment.