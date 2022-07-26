Jan. 6 committee in talks with Mike Pompeo to testify: report

The Jan. 6 House select committee is in talks with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about testifying behind closed doors, according to a report on Tuesday.
Pompeo is tentatively expected to meet with the committee this week, ABC News reported.
The committee, which has held eight public hearings — two of them in primetime — as part of its examination into the riot at the US Capitol, has interviewed a number of former Trump White House staffers or members of his campaign, including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former Attorney General Bill Barr.
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the committee in June that Pompeo had reached out to her boss on Jan. 7 to inform him of talk among the cabinet secretaries of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
At the time, administration officials were pleading with Trump to stop pushing his voter fraud claims in the 2020 election after a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed effort to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College vote for Joe Biden.
“And from what I understand, it was more of a — this is what I’m hearing, I want you to be aware of it, but I also think it’s worth putting on your radar because you are the chief of staff,” Hutchinson recalled Pompeo telling Meadows.
“You’re technically the boss of all the cabinet secretaries. And, you know, if the conversations progress, you should be ready to take action on this,” Hutchinson said.
A lawyer for Pompeo declined comment to ABC News.