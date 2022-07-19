JaMychal Green to sign Warriors contract after Thunder buyout, agent says

Agent: JaMychal Green to sign with Warriors after OKC buyout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Less than three months after the Warriors sent JaMychal Green and the Denver Nuggets packing in the opening round of playoffs, the power forward is set to join the defending NBA champions.

Green’s agent Michael Hodges confirmed to The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Tuesday that the 32-year-old is finalizing a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder and plans to sign with Golden State after clearing waivers.

Green was in the final year of his contract for $8.2 million.

The Warriors will gain an eight-year NBA veteran with the move, who averaged 16 minutes, 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds for the Nuggets off the bench last season. Against Golden State in the playoffs, Green averaged 4.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists through five games.

Green was traded to OKC during the 2022 NBA Draft in a deal that gave the Nuggets the No. 30 pick, but Thunder general manager Sam Presti just two days later said they were working to “find a situation for him” with a team that’s a better fit.

It looks like that fit is the Warriors, who certainly could use Green’s skill set off the bench after losing Nemanja Bjelica this offseason.

