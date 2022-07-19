The Thunder acquired JaMychal Green from the Nuggets in a salary dump just to get a draft pick. Green was never long for Oklahoma City. The 32-year-old just doesn’t make sense on a rebuilding team with plenty of young players to fill roster spots.

Green will be a more-logical fit on the Warriors.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Golden State continues to replenish depth after losing several contributors from last season’s championship team.

The Warriors want youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman to assume larger roles in the frontcourt next season. But Green is a steadier veteran option in case Kuminga and Wiseman aren’t ready.

A 6-foot-8 power forward who can play up or down a position depending on matchups, Green shoots 3s and competes defensively. He’s a solid pickup for the minimum.

More on the Warriors

McCollum on guarding Curry: “He’s a galaxy, he’s a planet,… Did Jonathan Kuminga throw down best dunk of Summer League? (VIDEO) Andre Iguodala: If he played now, Rasheed Wallace would be better than Giannis…

JaMychal Green taking Thunder buyout, signing with Warriors originally appeared on NBCSports.com