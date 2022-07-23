JaMychal Green gives back $2.6 million in buyout with Thunder

The details of the Oklahoma City Thunder waiving JaMychal Green were revealed on Saturday. Green, who was set to make $8.2 million next season after opting into his player option, gave back $2.6 million in order to reach free agency, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

After clearing waivers, Green signed with the Golden State Warriors on the veteran’s minimum.

The Thunder now has $34 million in dead cap next season with Green, Kemba Walker and Kyle Singlers on the sheets.

Overall, it’s a nice amount of change that the Thunder were let loose of giving. The team was essentially able to buy the Denver Nuggets 2027 top-five protected first-round pick for $5.6 million.

