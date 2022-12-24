Jamie Raskin’s Agatha Christie Takedown Of Donald Trump Is A Killer

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said on MSNBC Friday that former President Donald Trump’s role in the 2021 Capitol insurrection is no mystery. (Watch the video below.)

“This is not an Agatha Christie novel,” he said. “We know exactly whodunit.”

The House Jan. 6 committee, of which Raskin is a member, released its final report Thursday, concluding that Trump bore responsibility for the 2021 coup attempt after he lost the 2020 election. He falsely bellyached that he was cheated out of the presidency, and those lies continued Friday along with a denial that an insurrection happened.

“I think that there needs to be a serious reckoning of individual accountability for the people who set all of these events into motion,” Raskin said in a post-mortem interview with “The 11th Hour” host Stephanie Ruhle. “Is there anybody in the country who believes that any of this would’ve happened absent Donald Trump’s will?”

Raskin, who made a similar Agatha Christie comment about Trump over his alleged pressuring of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s family in exchange for military aid, presented the clues to Trump’s culpability in the Capitol siege on Friday. He said Trump got extremists to change planned protests from Jan. 21 to Jan. 6, the day of the election certification. He also noted that Trump attempted to strong-arm state election officials to fabricate votes in his favor and overturn results. And his incendiary declaration during the riot that Vice President Mike Pence didn’t “have the courage” to interfere with the certification made the situation worse, the lawmaker said.

“So, it’s just impossible to think of any of this happening without Donald Trump being the central instigator of the whole thing,” Raskin said. “And if somebody’s got a theory as to why it was really antifa that did it, then bring the evidence forward. But our bipartisan committee found no evidence of involvement by antifa.”

