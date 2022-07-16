Jamie Lee & Jon Heder Topline Comedy ‘Plan B’ For Joke Zero And Future Proof Films – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winning comedienne Jamie Lee (HBO’s Crashing), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Oscar Nominee Tom Berenger (Platoon), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie franchise), and SAG Award Winner Kate Flannery (NBC’s The Office) have just wrapped a new romantic comedy from first time writer-director Brandon Tamburri.

The film is produced by DJ Dodd (Last Call, A Day to Die), Erika Hampson (Passing, The Photograph), and Tamburri who also co-wrote the script with Jean Monpère. William Kay is a Co-Executive Producer alongside Jerry Daigle.

After a fun night out, the rebellious Piper (Jamie Lee) drunkenly sleeps with her awkward neighbor she hardly knows, Evan Ebert (Jon Heder), and winds up pregnant. When she attempts to tell Evan the news, she quickly realizes that he’s not the long-term guy for her and her baby. Going against the advice of her best friend Maya (Subhah Agarwal), Piper opts to keep the pregnancy a secret until she can find a more successful guy to sleep with and ultimately start a “family” with. After a few failed and comical attempts at finding a match, Piper stumbles into Cameron Cassidy (Michael Lombardi), a successful businessman who is a regular at the café she works at. Everything appears to be going according to plan as Cameron quickly falls for Piper and is onboard for the pregnancy. However, Piper’s evil scheme starts to unravel when she begins to second guess herself and realize that she might be making the biggest mistake of her life.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Michael Lombardi (FX’s Rescue Me), Subhah Agarwal (HBO’s Westworld), Daniel K. Isaac (Showtime’s Billions), NFL star Vernon Davis (A Day to Die, Hell on the Border), and Danielle Perez (Netflix’s Russian Doll).

“This is a project that is very personal to me and I’m excited to finally share it with the world. I was fortunate enough to work with a phenomenal crew and this cast is honestly a dream,” Tamburri said. “I’m equally thrilled to launch my company Joke Zero, where I plan to make comedic content for years to come.”

Dodd adds, “As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be involved. It was such a breath of fresh air, and the incredible cast we were able to assemble is a testament to that.”

The film was shot in New Jersey and hails from Tamburri’s newly launched comedy venture Joke Zero and Dodd’s Future Proof Films.

No release date has been set yet.