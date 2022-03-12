Jamie Lee Curtis Unveils New Look and Vows to Stop “Sucking My Stomach In” For This Role

Jamie Lee Curtis is determined to turn off the filters.

The Halloween star shared in an Instagram post on Thursday, March 10, that she wanted her character in the upcoming A24 film, Everything Everywhere All At Once, to have no filter or alteration from her reality.

“In the world, there is an industry—a billion-dollar, trillion-dollar industry—about hiding things,” she wrote. “Concealers. Body-shapers. Fillers. Procedures. Clothing. Hair accessories. Hair products. Everything to conceal the reality of who we are.”

She concluded, “I want there to be no concealing of anything.”

The Freaky Friday actress shared a photo of her dressed in her IRS auditor character wardrobe along with the heartfelt message. She sits at a cubicle with no alterations to her appearance, proudly showing her stomach and a bright yellow sweater. And while you may be used to seeing her in full glam on the red carpet, the movie saw her boldly take on a more natural and makeup-free look.

“I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, when you start being conscious of boys and bodies, and the jeans are super tight,” Jamie said. “I very specifically decided to relinquish and release every muscle I had that I used to clench to hide the reality.”

She continued, “I have never felt more free creatively and physically.”

curtisleejamie / Instagram

The A24 adventure sci-fi follows a Chinese immigrant woman who explores other universes of herself, learning about the multiple lives she could’ve lived in an effort to understand her initial life. The production company shared the trailer for the film in December, featuring stars like Michelle Yeoh, Jenny Slate and Stephanie Hsu.

Jamie also shared on Instagram that they filmed the movie all the way up until the beginning of the nation-wide COVID-19 quarantine in March 2020, meaning her movie makeover is actually a couple of years old.

“We finished just in time,” she wrote, adding that she’s excited to see the movie this week at the SXSW Film Festival.

While the film explores the countless alternate universes of what could’ve been, fans can see Jamie embracing her reality.