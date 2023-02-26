Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Ariana DeBose’s Rap At The BAFTAs – The Hamden Journal

Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Ariana DeBose’s Rap At The BAFTAs – Deadline

There’s like. There’s love. And then there’s Jamie Lee Curtis’s review of Ariana DeBose’s rap at the BAFTAs.

As followers of social media now know, DuBose inserted a rap that name-checked some of the BAFTA Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress nominees, to wit: “Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis, my Woman King / Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius, Jamie Lee, you are all of us.”

The results drew mixed reviews, causing DuBose to briefly pull away from social media before returning and joining in the good-natured ribbing, posting some of her favorite takes on her performance.

Count Curtis as a fan. She reflected on DeBose’s performance during an exclusive The Hamden Journal interview at the Producer’s Guild of America awards, giving her enthusiastic take on the talked-about moment.

Watch her interview reaction below.