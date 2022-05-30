Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter gets married in cosplay wedding

Jamie Lee Curtis’ daughter Ruby Guest just got married — and the proud mother could not contain her excitement.

On Sunday, Guest, 26, and partner Kynthia said “I do” in a colorful outdoor ceremony, which was held in Curtis’ backyard.

Mom Curtis, 63, who officiated the nuptials, gushed about their love and the celebration on Instagram. She posted a picture of her linking arms with the newlyweds. All three were dressed in cosplay (short for “costume play”) outfits to match the wedding’s World of Warcraft theme.

“WIFE IS SWEET!” she cheered in the caption. “Ruby and Kynthia 5/29/2022.”

She also uploaded a snap of the couple embracing in their elaborate costumes.

“YES THEY DO AND DID!” she wrote on Instagram. “MARRIED! RUBY and KYNTHIA 5/29/2022”

In her final post about the wedding, the scream queen shared a photo of her holding a knife while surrounded by a rainbow balloon display. A second image showed a close-up of the knife beside a plate that said, “Restroom.”

“YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!” she said. “The ONLY thing left over at the end of this entire BEAUTIFUL wedding, after everything was taken away was this f-ing BUTCHER KNIFE they cut the tiramisu wedding cake with! WIFE IS SWEET!”

She then added the release date for the next film in the “Halloween” film franchise, “Halloween Ends,” which hits theaters on Oct. 14, 2022.

The “Halloween Kills” star had previously revealed that her youngest daughter’s wedding ceremony would feature characters from World of Warcraft, the popular role-playing game series, in March.

Curtis stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared that her costume was chosen specifically by Guest and Kynthia.

“Her name is Jaina Proudmoore,” she explained at the time. “It’s from … it’s a game. She’s an admiral.”

The actor continued, “It’s really exciting. We’re going to have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I’m really excited both of my children will have been married in my backyard, which brings me to tears.”

Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest — whom she has been married to since 1984 — also share 35-year-old daughter Annie. Their oldest daughter got married in July 2019.

Story continues

Guest came out as transgender to her parents in 2020.

In March, Curtis honored Guest on her birthday with a heartfelt and supportive message on Instagram.

Beside pictures from her photo shoot with Deadline, Curtis penned a lengthy caption that began, “Today is the birthday of my trans daughter. I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures.”

At the end, she included the hashtag “ProtectTransKids” and said, “As a proud parent of my trans daughter I VOW to use my freedom of speech and my right to vote to SUPPORT my child and ALL children trying to live FREELY as who they are.”