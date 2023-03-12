Jamie Lee Curtis calls for ‘basically just f***ing more women anywhere, anytime, all at once’ after Oscars win

Jamie Lee Curtis won an Oscar for Best Support Actress for her role in Everything, Everywhere all at Once. (Photo: Everett Collection, Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis calls winning an Oscar “the thrill of my life.”

Curtis won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as IRS auditor Deirdre in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once, beating out co-star Stephanie Hsu as well as Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Hong Chau (The Whale).

When asked about being one of few women nominated for an Oscar this year in the press room after her win, Curtis said it was “surreal.”

“Obviously I would like to see a lot more women be nominated so that there’s gender parity in all the areas, all the branches, and we’re getting there but we’re not anywhere near there,” she explained. “And of course the inclusivity, which then involves the bigger question which is: How do you include everyone when there are binary choices? [That’s] very difficult, and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that.

“And yet, to de-gender the category, also, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunity for more women, which is something that I also have been working hard to promote. So it’s a complicated question,” she continued. “But, I think the most important thing is inclusivity and more women. Basically, just f***ing more women anywhere, anytime, all at once.”

In her acceptance speech, Curtis thanked the “hundreds” of people she says she’s indebted to for her decades-long career.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not. I am hundreds of people,” she said, calling out the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All At Once by name — including directors the Daniels and co-star, “bae” Michelle Yeoh.

“To my family,” she added, “my beautiful husband Christopher Guest, our daughters Annie and Ruby. My sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar! To all of the people who’ve supported the genre movies I’ve made for all these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people: We just won an Oscar. Together!”

Story continues

Curtis also honored her famous parents, actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

“And for my mother and my father, who were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” she said. “I just won an Oscar!”

— Additional reporting by Raechal Shewfelt