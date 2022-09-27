Jamie Lee Curtis Bids Farewell to Her Final Girl Days

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting ready to take her final turn as iconic final girl Laurie Strode.

Curtis, who has played Laurie for almost 50 years since John Carpenter’s 1978 “Halloween,” leads upcoming Universal Pictures’ “Halloween Ends,” co-written and directed by David Gordon Green. The final installment in the re-quel trilogy, “Halloween Ends” is set years after the events of Green’s “Halloween” in 2018 and 2021’s extra bloody “Halloween Kills,” following the aftermath of the death of Laurie’s daughter, played by Judy Greer.

“Halloween Ends” premieres in theaters and on Peacock October 14.

While “Kills” saw a shocking death and touched on political conversations like #MeToo, police distrust, and mob mentalities, “Ends” marks a different kind of death: Curtis’ last turn as Strode. Director Green co-wrote the script with Paul Brad Logan, Chris Bernier, and Danny McBride. Green formerly hinted that “Halloween Ends” will be “a much more intimate movie” than his previous installments, 2018’s “Halloween” and 2021’s “Halloween Kills.”

“There’s not a lot of games in it, there’s not a lot of wittiness and retro joy,” Green said. “It’s kind of a coming-of-age film, and it’s a very different tone. And that’s what excited me about it, is to have the three chapters that I’ve been involved in be very different from each other. They are all there to honor Carpenter, but aren’t necessary just emulating him.”

Kyle Richards, Andi Matichak, and James Jude Courtney, who plays serial killer Michael Myers, will reprise their respective roles for the franchise ender.

Lead star Curtis called the film “deeply emotional and cathartic,” especially with parting ways with her character Laurie. “I mean, when you call her a final girl — I never really understood how important that name was until I made this last movie. And now I really understand it. And I think you’ll be very happy,” Curtis told Salon about the franchise ender.

“Halloween Ends” wrapped filming in February 2022, with Curtis calling the final day of production “bittersweet” in an Instagram post. “I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy,” Curtis continued. “I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can’t wait for the fans to see the movie.”

Curtis exits Haddonfield forever in the 13th entry in the “Halloween” franchise.

“It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie,” Curtis continued, before thanking production companies Blumhouse, Trancas, Miramax, Rough House Pictures, and Universal Pictures.

Check out the final trailer below.

