Jamie Lee Curtis Answers Questions Backstage After Best Supporting Actress Oscar Win

Jamie Lee Curtis, fresh off her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ speaks to the press backstage in the Oscars Press Room. #oscars2023 #everythingeverywhereallatonce #jamieleecurtis For full Oscars coverage, visit https://thewrap.com Subscribe to TheWrap’s YouTube: https://bit.ly/TheWrapYTSub Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://bit.ly/TheWrapNewsletter Twitter: https://bit.ly/TheWrapTwFollow Instagram: https://bit.ly/TheWrapIG See more Exclusive Video at https://TheWrap.com