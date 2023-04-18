Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal Open Up About Spending COVID Lockdown Together (Exclusive)

“Singing, acting, sourdough” was the key to the pair’s lockdown life, Jamie Lee Curtis told PEOPLE Monday

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis are opening up about living together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Speaking with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of Gyllenhaal’s new thriller The Covenant on Monday, Curtis, 64, revealed that Gyllenhaal — who is her godson — lived next door to her during lockdown with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

“We’ve just gotten to know each other,” the Oscar winner told PEOPLE of her relationship with Gyllenhaal, 42, who she kissed on the cheek while walking the red carpet. “He also lived with me during COVID for almost a year. He and Jeanne lived in the house next door that I have. And so there was also that. For a minute.”

As for how the actor filled his time whilst stuck at home, Curtis revealed that like many others, Gyllenhaal made a hobby out of baking bread.

“He made a lot of sourdough bread, a lot,” she continued, adding that it was “very good.”

“So singing, acting, sourdough,” added Curtis. “And he did that test where you do a handstand against the wall and take your shirt off and put it back on.”

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis

Speaking to PEOPLE, Gyllenhaal revealed that he has continued with his hobby even though the lockdown is now over.

“I am still eating sourdough,” he said. “Yes. I haven’t stopped. Even though we’re out of the pandemic, I am still making sourdough.”

Curtis, who won best supporting actress at last month’s Academy Awards, is close friends with Gyllenhaal’s parents — director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner.

Opening up to PEOPLE about offering advice to her godson when he was younger, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star explained, “I sort of looked at him and said, ‘I’ve done this for a long time. You’re just starting. There may be things your parents don’t have the experience, strength and hope that I do. Please use that if you need to.’ “

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis

Gyllenhaal’s new film — a military thriller directed and co-produced by Guy Ritchie — sees him star as U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley alongside Dar Salim as Afghan interpreter Ahmed.

“After an ambush, Ahmed goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life,” an official synopsis reads.

“When Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first,” the synopsis adds.

On Monday, Curtis also reflected on her “overwhelming” Oscar win as she showed her support for Gyllenhaal at his premiere.

“When they did the class picture, they called my name first,” she told PEOPLE. “One moment I was standing up there before anybody else got up there and I looked out going like, ‘What is happening to me?’ And then to have it end the way it ended, which was also a total surprise and obviously delightful.”

“It’s been a journey and an unexpected journey, which is the nicest part of the whole thing,” she added.

The Covenant, which also stars Alexander Ludwig, Antony Starr, Bobby Schofield and Jonny Lee Miller, is in movie theaters from April 21.

