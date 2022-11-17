Jamie Kennedy Gets His Own Channel On Allen Media Group’s Local Now – The Hamden Journal

It’s all Jamie Kennedy, all 24/7 on the new Jamie Kennedy Channel on Allen Media Group’s digital platform Local Now.

The streaming service for local news and entertainment has teamed up with the comedian and actor to provide a home to what’s termed “a vast library of his best comedy content.” While Local Now offers viewers several comedy channels, the Jamie Kennedy Channel is the first on the platform specially dedicated to one comedian.

Viewers will have free 24/7 access his films and stand-up specials.

“Jamie Kennedy is absolutely brilliant and hilarious,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Jamie has put hours of very funny, exclusive content on his channel, and comedy fans will thoroughly enjoy Jamie’s incredible talent on Local Now.”

Kennedy said Allen’s background in comedy is a key to the partnership.

“Working with Byron Allen’s global media company is incredible. As a comedian, Byron gets all my ideas, and as a businessman, he knows exactly how to sell them. It’s a rare combo that only he can deliver,” said Kennedy.

Local Now is in more than 225 markets across the US, offering more than450 free streaming channels. The app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, and Android.



