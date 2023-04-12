Jamie Foxx Had ‘Medical Complication,’ Daughter Reveals, But Is Recovering – The Hamden Journal

Actor and game show host Jamie Foxx has had an undisclosed medical complication, his daughter said Wednesday in an Instagram post.

The 55-year-old Foxx’s daughter Corrine Foxx posted the news.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11),” the statement reads. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jamie and Corinne Foxx frequently work together, including on the game show “Beat Shazam,” which Jamie hosts and executive produces. His daughter serves as DJ. They also recently did an Intel commercial.

Jamie Foxx was recently filming the action-comedy Back in Action. There was no information immediately available on whether he had finished his duties on the film.