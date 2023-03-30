Jamie Dack, ‘Palm Trees And Power Lines’ Filmmaker, Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed filmmaker Jamie Dack, whose debut feature Palm Trees and Power Lines earned her the U.S. Dramatic Directing Award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The coming-of-age drama, based on Dack’s 2018 short film of the same name, tells the story of Lea (Lily McInerny), a disconnected teenage girl who enters a relationship with a man twice her age. She sees Tom (Jonathan Tucker) as the solution to all her problems, but his intentions are not what they seem.

Dack co-wrote, directed and produced the pic, which was most recently nominated for Best First Screenplay and Best First Feature at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards, also respectively landing McInerny and Tucker noms for Best Breakthrough Performance and Supporting Performance.

Other notable accolades garnered by the film include Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay at the Torino Film Festival, as well as the Jury Prize at the Deauville Film Festival, to name just a few.

Dack continues to be represented by Joanne Roberts Wiles at Black Bear Pictures.