Jameson Williams to start 2022 season on NFI list

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams suffered a gruesome ACL tear in the national title game when the Crimson Tide came up just short against the Georgia Bulldogs. The speedy receiver is working through the injury, however, he will start the 2022 season on the non-football injury (NFI) list.

Williams was drafted by the Detroit Lions at No. 12 overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The Lions expect Williams to make his debut in November if all goes according to plan, but his services would be appreciated as soon as possible. Williams has game-changing speed and will be a massive addition to a Lions offense in much need of some juice.

When the time comes, Williams will make his presence known.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire