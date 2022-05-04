Jameson Taillon latest reminder of just how good Yankees rotation can be this season

Jameson Taillon pitching vs. Blue Jays in road greys

Red hot on their 11-game win streak, the Yankees’ offense has really caught fire, with Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and others leading the way each night.

But the Yankees’ starters are setting the tone early and often, too, and that started well before this win streak.

Most starters are five starts into the season thus far, with Nestor Cortes making his fifth in the series finale Wednesday night in Toronto. What we’ve seen in those starts are pitchers giving quality innings and keeping the score down — obviously the formula for winning baseball.

The latest example of that was Jameson Taillon, who looks as healthy as ever after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. After Jordan Montgomery did well to limit the Blue Jays’ potent offense, giving up just two runs, Taillon outdid him by letting up just one run on five hits while striking out four over six innings.

This has been an expectation almost for whoever gets the ball to start a Yankees game, and that’s a great thing to see if you’re manager Aaron Boone. Yes, the season is still young and anything can happen, but seeing this consistency from the rotation early is tremendous for a group that came in with question marks.

We went over Taillon’s injury. Luis Severino pitched all of six innings in 2021, so no one really knew how he’d look post-Tommy John surgery. Even Gerrit Cole had some caution about him after his hamstring injury and bad finish to what was a good 2021 campaign for him.

The Yankees didn’t upgrade the rotation this offseason, and now we’re seeing why GM Brian Cashman thought that would be the smart play. The starters own a combined 2.76 ERA over 119 innings, which has contributed to the Yanks’ total combined ERA of 2.62 — the second-best mark in the league only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And the man going tonight, Cortes, is currently the best of the five, owning a 1.31 mark over 20.2 innings with only three earned runs allowed. His 28 strikeouts also leads the Yanks.

Can the Yankees’ rotation keep this up throughout the season? There’s bound to be bad outings, and they’ll knock on wood that injuries don’t come their way.

But this rotation is proving they can be effective one through five, which as baseball fans know only bodes well for World Series caliber teams.

That’s what the Yankees look like right now with the best record in baseball. And while the long balls are fun to watch, the rotation has been the anchor of this hot start from the jump.

Cortes will try to make sure that storyline doesn’t change tonight as the Yanks look to sweep their division rival.