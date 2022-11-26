James Wiseman throws down nasty dunk in fourth G League assignment game

Wiseman throws down nasty dunk in fourth G League game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

While the Golden State Warriors were beating the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, James Wiseman was down in Santa Cruz working on his game with the Sea Dubs.

In the fourth game of his G League assignment, Wiseman finished with 12 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes. He shot 6-of-13 from the field and added two blocks in Santa Cruz’s win over the G League Ignite.

While there are several areas of Wiseman’s game that need development, his dunking ability isn’t one of them, as he showcased again Friday night.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced on Nov. 14 that Wiseman would head to Santa Cruz for an extended period, and the hope was he would spend at least 10 days in the G League. It now has been 11 days since Kerr’s press conference and there’s no sign yet that Golden State is ready to recall the former No. 2 overall draft pick.

Before his assignment, Wiseman was a DNP (Did Not Play) in three straight games, with the Warriors winning two of three.

On the day of his assignment, Wiseman played nine minutes in Golden State’s blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs and since going down to the G League, the Warriors are 4-2.

The Warriors, who got back to the .500 mark with their win over the Jazz, appear to be figuring out their rotations and it’s unclear how Wiseman fits into the puzzle right now.

Wiseman’s next G League test comes Saturday night when the Stockton Kings march into Kaiser Permanente Arena.

