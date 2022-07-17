James Wiseman showcases unique skill set in Warriors’ Summer League finale

Wiseman showcases unique skill set in Warriors’ Vegas finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

No Jonathan Kuminga, no Moses Moody … one big fourth-quarter problem. That was the case for the Warriors in their 2022 NBA Summer League finale, losing to the Washington Wizards 87-77 in Las Vegas at Thomas & Mack Center, as they were outscored 26-8 in the final frame.

With a handful of key players out for the day, including Quinndary Weatherspoon and Gui Santos to go with the absences of Kuminga and Moody, Sunday night belonged to James Wiseman. This was everyone’s chance to get one last look at the former top pick in game action during the summer.

Wiseman played 19 minutes to close out his Summer League slate. All 19 minutes came through the first three quarters as the Warriors emptied their bench for the fourth quarter and saw their lead disappear with the Wizards going on a 20-0 run at one point.

In three quarters, Wiseman scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds. He also added two assists and two blocks. The only downside was his two turnovers, four fouls and plus/minus rating of minus-7.

Overall, Wiseman showcased what makes him such an interesting young player. The 7-footer’s ability to run the floor and use his length was evident. That’s true on both sides of the ball.

His final 30 seconds in the first half was a perfect example.

The most important stat of the night was the fact that Wiseman played his fourth straight game with no setbacks to his right knee.

While Wiseman was the headliner, two players trying to impress those within the Warriors, and possibly other franchises, had strong final impressions. The Warriors’ loss to the Wizards was a win for Mac McClung and Lester Quiñones.

The latter was given a two-way contract, which isn’t guaranteed, immediately after going undrafted out of Memphis in June. The Warriors were intrigued by Quiñones’ shooting ability, and he proved why. Quiñones scored 13 points and was a plus-6. He went 5-for-10 from the field and 3-for-6 from long distance.

There’s real 3-and-D upside to Quiñones’ game, and this was a strong final performance for him to prove exactly that.

It’s unknown what the future holds for McClung, but one thing is certain: He’s non-stop fun.

McClung led the Warriors with 14 points, but more importantly he dished six assists. He was an efficient 4-for-7 from the field, went 2-for-4 on 3-point attempts and made all four of his free throws. Speaking of non-stop fun, check out these 14 seconds from McClung.

The Warriors have to at least entertain a training camp invite for McClung, and he’s sure to get plenty of oohhs and aahhs from fans if he does wear a Warriors jersey next season.

