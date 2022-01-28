James Wiseman ramping up individual work

Connor Letourneau: James Wiseman has been ramping up individual workouts. He spent a lot of time on the floor this past week, but there’s still nothing planned in terms of contact work.

Source: Twitter @Con_Chron

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said James Wiseman has been doing some individual work, but he has not yet been cleared for contact – 4:18 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said James Wiseman has been “ramping up” individual workouts this week during what’s been a stop-and-go rehab process. “Nothing planned yet” going forward in terms of contact work, but said he responded well to the individual training this week. – 4:17 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

“Nothing planned yet for contact work,” Kerr said about James Wiseman, but the individual work at practice is going well. – 4:16 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

James Wiseman has been ramping up individual workouts. He spent a lot of time on the floor this past week, but there’s still nothing planned in terms of contact work. – 4:16 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

James Wiseman has continued to ramp up individual workouts and has spent a lot of time on the floor this week. But there is no plans in the next week for contact work, per Steve Kerr. – 4:15 PM

More on this storyline

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “James has been ramping up individual workouts. He has spent a lot of time on the floor this past week, and he’s been doing well with it. There’s nothing planned yet going forward in terms of contact work, but the individual work has gone well.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / January 28, 2022

But guess what? Green is out with a concerning disk issue and on a similarly vague recovery timeline that probably won’t see his return until near or around the All-Star break. The trade deadline is only a few weeks away. Is it time for the Warriors to go searching for center help? No, sources insist, the front office doesn’t have any current plans to add outside help to shore up the center spot in the immediate. Marc Gasol has hinted at a possible NBA return in the coming months. Paul Millsap, whom the Warriors discussed adding this summer, is in search of another team. But don’t expect a shake-up. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022

Whose roster spot would even be vulnerable? Not the rookies. It’s why you don’t hear about them in any trade rumors. They’re protected. Gary Payton II, the last guy on the ship, is safe. He’s been too good. Bjelica’s skill and floor spacing are valued, despite his uneven production. It’d probably be a choice among Bjelica, Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson if a roster spot needed to be vacated. But one doesn’t. This isn’t 2017 when the Warriors hoarded centers for all occasions. It’s the opposite. They’re clearly more comfortable handing 12 playoff minutes to a Lee or Toscano-Anderson, familiar and trusted within their unique system, than any traditional big available to them on the vet-minimum market. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022