James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga G League stint ‘an option,’ Bob Myers says

With James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga struggling out of the gate for the Warriors to begin the 2022-23 NBA season, many have started to wonder if a stint in the G League would help the two youngsters find their footing.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” on Tuesday, where he discussed the possibility of a G League stint for Golden State’s two prospects.

“I think it’s always an option, I know that in some people’s minds it’s a huge thing to do, I guess I don’t view it the same,” Myers said. “If they go down there and do a couple games and come back, or more, it’s becoming more commonplace.

“They just need to play, both of them need to play. If they’re not getting the appropriate minutes with the NBA, that discussion will come up. If it makes sense, we’ll talk to Jama [Mahlalela], we’ll talk to Steve [Kerr], we’ll talk to the coaching staff and Kenny [Atkinson] and find out of they think that’s the best course, they’re the ones working with these guys every day.”

In 10 games played this season, Wiseman is averaging 7.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 13.8 minutes per game with a plus-minus of minus-69 this season.

Meanwhile, in eight games played this season Kuminga is averaging 4.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game in 14 minutes per game with a plus-minus of minus-59.

After Kuminga’s slow start to the season, the 20-year-old bounced back nicely as a starter in the Warriors’ loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday. Kuminga since has earned his way into Kerr’s new rotations and should see extended minutes from here on out, which is exactly what Myers believes he and Wiseman need.

“I do know on a simple level, if you’re young and you’re not playing, it’s hard to get better,” Myers added.

Fortunately for the Warriors, it’s still early in the season and there remains an opportunity to develop at the NBA level for each of Golden State’s youngsters.

Whether or not they seize that opportunity remains to be seen. If not, a stint with the Sea Dubs might be in Kuminga and Wiseman’s futures.

