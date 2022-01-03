James Wiseman clears COVID protocol, shoots before Warriors-Heat game

Wiseman shoots before Warriors game after clearing protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors were hoping rehabbing James Wiseman would be participating in contact drills during practice this week, but a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocol delayed the center’s timeline.

The good news for Wiseman and the Warriors is that the 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick cleared the protocol Monday, took part in shootaround in the morning and was out shooting on the Chase Center court before the game against the Miami Heat a few hours later.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters prior to Monday’s game and said the team is hopeful Wiseman can begin contact drills next week.

Wiseman won’t travel with the Warriors for their upcoming two-game road trip to Dallas and New Orleans, but will continue to work with the staff while the team is away. Golden State plays the Mavericks on Wednesday and the Pelicans on Thursday. They are off Friday and Saturday before hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Wiseman tore his right meniscus during a game against the Houston Rockets last April and the Warriors had hoped he would be back in time for training camp, but that didn’t happen.

With Klay Thompson reportedly possibly returning against the Cavs on Sunday, Wiseman is the last piece missing from the Warriors’ puzzle. Once both recovering players return, the team with the best record in the NBA will have an incredibly deep rotation as they head into the second half of the season and the NBA playoffs in April.

