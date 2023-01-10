James Wan Blumhouse Team On ‘Night Swim’ With Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: In their next collaboration following the $30 million-plus opening success of this past weekend’s M3GAN, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are making Night Swim starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. Bryce McGuire will direct and write the supernatural thriller which is built around the hidden source of terror found in an iconic backyard swimming pool. The film is based on the short film created by McGuire and Rod Blackhurst.

Cameras will roll soon for a January 19, 2024 theatrical release through Universal.

James Wan and Jason Blum are producers on the film. Their companies Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are in final talks to merge. Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear and Judson Scott and Blumhouse’s Ryan Turek are EPs. Alayna Glasthal will be the creative executive overseeing the film for Atomic Monster.

Russell will next be seen starring in the Apple+ and Legendary Television’s Untitled Godzilla Series, alongside Kurt Russell, Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski. Following, Wyatt will be seen in Marvel’s upcoming film Thunderbolts, alongside Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Disney is slated to release this project July 26, 2024. While the exact plot is still being kept under wraps, this will be a reprisal of Russell’s acclaimed role in the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Most recently, Russell was seen in FX’s acclaimed limited drama series, Under the Banner of Heaven, alongside Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sam Worthington. Also last year, offscreen, Russell starred and executive produced the new QCode action podcast series Classified. His previous film credits include: Richard Linklater’s Everybody Wants Some!!, which was nominated for a Gotham Award in the category of Best Feature; Jeff Grace’s Folk Hero & Funny Guy, for which he starred in, wrote and played all the live guitar performances; Ingrid Goes West; Overlord; Joe Wright’s Hitchcockian drama, The Woman in the Window; Ethan Hawke’s Blaze alongside Sam Rockwell and Kris Kristofferson, among several others. On television, his previous credits include the Blumhouse Television limited series for Showtime, The Good Lord Bird alongside Ethan Hawke; starring in AMC’s Lodge 49 which Russell reprised his role for both seasons; and Netflix’s critically acclaimed anthology series Black Mirror.

Condon can currently be seen starring opposite Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh acclaimed film, The Banshees of Inisherin. Condon has garnered rave reviews as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for her performance as Siobhán. She will next be seen in the upcoming thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds. Condon’s film credits include Angela’s Ashes, the Academy Award-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Bad Samaritan; Dom Hemingway opposite Jude Law; and the Oscar winning short film The Shore, among others. Condon lends her voice to the role of “Friday” in Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War and Age of Ultron as well as in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain American: Civil War. On television, she was recently seen as “Molly Sullivan” in the third season of Showtime’s Ray Donovan as well as the series’ successive movie and appeared on shows such as Women on the Verge, Better Call Saul, Luck and Rome. In 2009, on stage, she appeared in The Cripple of Inishmaan, also by McDonagh, for which she won a Lucille Lortel and a Drama Desk award.

After graduating AFI, McGuire slashed onto the genre scene with the sale of his original spec, The White Room, to Amblin/Picture Company and work on Never Ever for Blumhouse and Baghead for StudioCanal/Picture Co. McGuire is currently working with Vera Farmiga on the surrealist comedy series Tabloid Dreams for Bron Studios.

Russell is represented by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Condon is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown Group, Framework Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

McGuire is represented by Gersh and Logan Clare at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Wan is represented by CAA, Stacey Testro International, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.