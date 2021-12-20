James Purefoy, Manny Jacinto, Olivia Cheng Join Gina Rodriguez Podcast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: James Purefoy (Altered Carbon), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Olivia Cheng (See) have joined Gina Rodriguez (Diary Of A Future President) in QCode podcast Last Known Position.

The mystery-thriller, whose first ep drops HERE today, also stars Ashley Bell, JR Bourne, Travis Joe Dixon, Matthew Henerson, Jessica Oyelowo, Venk Potula and Giovanna Quinto.

Created by writer/director Luke Passmore (Archenemy) and directed by John Wynn (Grand Isle), the series charts the fallout when a brand new state-of-the-art American commercial jetliner vanishes on its maiden voyage over the Pacific. The ensuing air crash investigation discovers evidence of a creature of the deep that may have been responsible.

Executive producers include Rodriguez, John Wynn, Jeremy Platt and Luke Passmore, QCODE and Automatik.

QCode has a track record for converting its starry podcasts into film and TV projects. Productions to date include iHeart Podcast and Webby Award-winning Blackout starring Rami Malek; Ambie Award-winning series Dirty Diana starring Demi Moore; Ambie Award-winning The Left, Right Game with Tessa Thompson and Ambie Award-nominated Hank the Cowdog with Matthew McConaughey.

Rodriguez is represented by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Purefoy is represented by CAA, Independent Talent Group, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Kairos Productions. Jacinto is represented by Alchemy Entertainment, Principals Talent Management, CAA, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Cheng is represented by APA and RED Management. Passmore is represented by The Gersh Agency and Grandview. Wynn is represented by Gersh, Grandview and Ziffren Brittenham.