James Patterson Says It’s Hard For White Men To Get Jobs In Hollywood – The Hamden Journal

In an interview with The Sunday Times, author James Patterson lamented the struggle he says white men now face find writing jobs in film, theater, TV and publishing industries. He called it “just another form of racism.”

“What’s that all about?” Patterson asked rhetorically. “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It’s even harder for older writers. You don’t meet many 52-year-old white males.”

The 75-year-old has had six of his books made into films over the years, and just last week The Hamden Journal reported that his Run, Rose, Run, which has remained a New York Times bestseller since it debuted at No. 1 in March, was picked up by Sony Pictures in “a highly competitive” bidding situation.

His comments to the Sunday Times have stirred up a hornet’s nest, with a number of commenters latching onto the author’s most recent tweet about an ad in the Sunday NY Times about his current book, James Patterson: The Stories of My Life, and replying with things like “I will never read another one of your books” and “So sorry to hear about the discrimination you and your $700 million face on a daily basis. We really should do more to help rich white multi millionaires get their voices heard.”

Anyone else still read the Sunday paper? Asking for a friend. 😊 pic.twitter.com/UIIm9JLg4m — James Patterson (@JP_Books) June 12, 2022

The Stories of My Life is billed as a memoir about how Patterson rose from “a boy from small-town New York [to] become the world’s most successful writer.”

Not long ago, Patterson decried the trouble Woody Allen had publishing his memoir after renewed abuse allegations by Mia Farrow’s children.

“I hated that,” Patterson told the Sunday Times. “He has the right to tell his own story.”