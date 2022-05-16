James Norton, Gemma Arterton ‘Freegard’ Movie Picked Up By IFC, AMC+ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films and AMC+ have snapped up the U.S rights to Freegard from directors Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn.

The pic will see a theatrical release, PVOD and streaming debut on AMC+ later this summer.

The project is inspired by the chilling true story of conman, Robert Freegard (James Norton), and Alice Archer (Gemma Arterton), the woman who brought him down. A master manipulator, Freegard kidnapped countless victims, convincing them he was undercover MI5. A tale of lies, loyalty, gaslighting, fear, hope, and the investigation and high-stakes manhunt, which saved the life of Freegard’s final victim.

Patterson and Lawn co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Bronner (The Mauritanian) based on the article Chasing Agent Freegard by Bronner. The pic also stars Shazad Latif (Star Trek Discovery), Marisa Abela (Industry), Edwina Findley (The Wire), Sarah Goldberg (The Dark Knight Rises), Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso), and Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh).

Freegard is produced by Kitty Kaletsky, Norton, Robert Taylor, Gina Carter, Michael Bronner and Night Train CEO Herbert L Kloiber. EPs are Harold van Lier, Olivia Pahl, Jim Reeve and Robert Halmi. The film is co-produced by Rabbit Track Pictures, Night Train Media and The Development Partnership.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films said, “Adam and Declan have brought the incredible true story of Robert Freegard to the big screen. We are excited to share this real-life thriller with such a talented ensemble cast to American audiences nationwide this summer.”

“We’re thrilled to bring Adam and Declan’s compelling story to the service as we continue to expand our exclusive film offering with dynamic, character-driven thrillers for our passionate and deeply engaged subscribers. This story is brought to life by an impressive cast, including James Norton, who our audience can also see in Happy Valley returning to AMC+ early next year,” said Courtney Thomasama GM of AMC+.

Patterson and Lawn added, “We were privileged to work with an incredible cast and crew on Freegard, and now we are absolutely delighted that it will be seen by such a big audience thanks to IFC Films and AMC+. This deal is a dream come true for us.”

Herbert L. Kloiber, CEO Night Train Media: We are thrilled that Freegard, Night Train’s first feature out of the gate, has been sold to both IFC Films and AMC+. It’s a fantastic true-con piece that is as thrilling as it is seductive.”

The deal for Freegard was negotiated by SVP of Acquisitions and Productions for IFC Films, Scott Shooman, and WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. Night Train Media fully funded the film and owns global rights.