James Moses Black Joins’Renfield’; ‘Darby Harper’ Adds Genneya Walton – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: James Moses Black (Queenpins, Lansky) is the latest addition to the cast of Renfield, the Universal monster movie from director Chris McKay.

He joins an ensemble that includes Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, Adrian Martinez, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Bess Rouss, as previously announced.

The film based on an original story outline by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible) centers on Renfield (Hoult), who has grown sick and tired of his centuries as Dracula’s (Cage) lackey. The henchman finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

Ryan Ridley (Ghosted, Rick and Morty) wrote the script. McKay is producing the film shooting in New Orleans with Skybound Entertainment’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. His producing partner Samantha Nisenboim is serving as executive producer.

Black most recently found supporting roles in Vertical Entertainment’s Lansky starring Harvey Keitel, Screen Gems’ Black and Blue starring Naomie Harris and Frank Grillo, and STX Entertainment’s Queenpins starring Kristen Bell and Vince Vaughn, and just wrapped a role in the indie feature Blackline: The Beirut Contract. He also starred in the Amazon series, S.O.Z.: Soldados o Zombies, and in YouTube Premium’s Liza on Demand opposite Liza Koshy.

Black is represented by Michael McConnell at Zero Gravity Management and Fiona Turner at LTA.

***

Genneya Walton

Courtesy of Kenneth Dolin



EXCLUSIVE: Genneya Walton (#BlackAF) has signed on to star alongside Riele Downs, Auli’i’ Cravalho, Asher Angel, Chosen Jacobs and Derek Luke in 20th Century Studios’ film Darby Harper Wants You to Know for Hulu, which is now in production.

The film from director Silas Howard follows Darby Harper (Downs), who after suffering a near-death experience as a child is granted the ability to see ghosts. To combat the existential boredom of high school, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time. When an unexpected occurrence happens between Darby and Capri, the most popular girl at her high school, Darby reluctantly agrees to help herl and in the process learns how to fit in with the living world again.

Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene penned the script. Adam Saunders, Eddie Rubin and Mac Hendrickson are producing for Footprint Features, with Sarah Shepard overseeing the project for 20th Century Studios.

Walton was a series regular on Netflix’s #BlackAF and Project Mc2, and has also appeared in series including Fox’s 9-1-1 and CBS’s Extant, from executive producer Steven Spielberg.

She is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Artistic Endeavors, and Sloan Whiteside of Del Shaw Moonves.