James McAvoy Confirms He Secretly Married Girlfriend Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy is a married man!

In a new interview with The Guardian, published Thursday, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he privately tied the knot with Lisa Liberati.

The couple connected in 2016 on the set of the horror film Split, which Liberati was working on as director M. Night Shyamalan’s personal assistant. They started dating a few years later, and McAvoy confirmed that they recently wed.

The newspaper reported that the actor declined to offer further comment “for fear of creating tabloid fodder.”

Split was filmed in Liberati’s hometown of Philadelphia, and the X-Men star told the Guardian that the City of Brotherly Love “is like a second home for me.”

McAvoy was previously married to Anne-Marie Duff from 2006 to 2016, and the couple share son Brendan, 11. McAvoy and Duff, 51, met while working on the British television show Shameless, on which Duff played McAvoy’s character’s love interest.

In conversation with Mr Porter in 2017, the famously private actor acknowledged that while his life changed “massively” after the divorce, he intended to keep his personal life private.

James McAvoy, Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy/instagram

“One of the things that’s stayed the same is that I still don’t talk about my personal life, really,” McAvoy said at the time.

Liberati was last seen on McAvoy’s Instagram in 2019, when he posted a photo of them in colorful wigs with matching hoodies on Halloween.

“Happiest of Halloweens!hope yours was as Fantatastic as ours,” he wrote, tagging the soda brand Fanta.